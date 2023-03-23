Morning news highlights

The prevalent notion of addressing water just by augmenting supply faces critical ‘limits to growth’ as even the wettest country or part(s) of a water-endowed country is under growing stress or uncertainty. Following the CoP (Glasgow, 2021), the UN acknowledged, “Unlike most other natural resources, it has proven extremely difficult to determine water’s ‘true’ value.” It is just fitting that, this week, the Global Commission on Economics of Water issued a seven-point Call for Action.