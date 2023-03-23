Morning news highlights

Bangladesh

Myanmar to take 1,000 Rohingya refugees in pilot programme: Junta

A delegation of 17 officials from Myanmar's junta was in Bangladesh this week to interview potential candidates for return, more than five years after a brutal military crackdown drove immense numbers of Rohingya out of their homes.

Bangladesh delta: Towards securing water future

The prevalent notion of addressing water just by augmenting supply faces critical ‘limits to growth’ as even the wettest country or part(s) of a water-endowed country is under growing stress or uncertainty. Following the CoP (Glasgow, 2021), the UN acknowledged, “Unlike most other natural resources, it has proven extremely difficult to determine water’s ‘true’ value.” It is just fitting that, this week, the Global Commission on Economics of Water issued a seven-point Call for Action.

'Born Fighter’ Ruqsana seeks champions in Bangladesh

Her struggle was not confined against the foes inside the ring but beyond that against society, taboos and even her own family. The petite 39-year-old faced racism, abuses for her physique, height of mere 5 feet 3 inches and very seldom found friends in the sporting arena.

RU students with eye injury returning Rajshahi, advised to go aboard for treatment

Three students of Rajshahi University (RU) -- who sustained critical eye injuries in police firing while clashes with locals on the campus -- have been advised to go aboard for better treatment.

Blinken dismisses China’s ‘marriage of convenience’ with Russia

Blinken said that while China was pushing an “illiberal” vision to replace the US-led world order, “I’m not sure Russia or Putin actually wants a world order -- maybe more like world disorder.”

