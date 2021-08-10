53 HC benches to operate virtually from Wednesday

A total of 53 benches have been formed by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain Monday for operating judicial activities from Wednesday, reports UNB.

In these benches judicial activities will be done virtually without any physical appearance, said a notification issued by the Supreme Court.

All the activities of the High Court benches will be operated through virtual presence, following the 'Use of Information Technology by the Courts Act, 2020' and practice, said the notification.