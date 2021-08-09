5.4m doses of vaccine to reach country within 15 Aug: Minister
Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Health minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said that a total of 5.4 million Covid-19 vaccines would reach the country within 15 August.
Speaking with journalists at the secretariat, the minister said Bangladesh would get 3 million doses of the vaccine under COVAX facility while 1 million bought from China and another 1 million as gifts.
Zahid Maleque said the fresh consignments of the vaccine would enable Bangladesh to continue the vaccination programme at the current pace.
Five million more vaccines would reach from China within this month, he added.