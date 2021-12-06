56 new patient hospitallised in 24 hrs

As many as 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Forty-three new patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 13 cases have been reported from outside the division.

Some 268 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday.