Four more dengue patients die, 477 hospitalised

Four more persons died from dengue in the 24 hours till Saturday morning taking this year’s dengue death toll to 33 this year and 20 this month.
Three of the four died in Dhaka.
Health emergency operation center and control room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed this information at a press release today.
Also, 477 more people were hospitalised with dengue in the same period.
A total of 3,432 people have so far been admitted to different hospitals in the country and 77 per cent of them are from Dhaka city. This data excludes dengue patients in Rohingya camps while the government estimates the number to cross a thousand.
DGHS recently said most of affected patients this year are dying from dengue shock syndrome.
Record 281 people died from dengue last year.