57pc Rana Plaza survivors remain unemployed: Survey

Nearly 57 per cent of the survivors of the Rana Plaza collapse have remained unemployed, according to a survey, reports UNB.

Besides, 43 per cent of the other survivors have to make a living by changing their work from time to time due to deteriorating physical condition.

Rana Plaza collapse is the deadliest industrial disaster in Bangladesh that left more than 1,100 people, mostly RMG workers, dead in 2013.

According to the survey conducted by ActionAid Bangladesh, the physical health condition of 14 per cent survivor is getting worse.

Among them, 58.5 per cent are more or less stable, and 27.5 per cent are completely stable. Most of the 14 per cent survivors reported that they are still bearing with headache, pain in hand and leg and back pain.

In terms of psychosocial health, 12.5 per cent are still in trauma in comparison to 10.5 per cent survivors last year. Currently 62 per cent reported that they are more or less stable, and 25.5 per cent have recovered fully compared to 21 per cent last year.