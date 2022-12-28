Metro rail: PM Hasina becomes first passenger

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday became the first passenger to travel on the metro rail buying a ticket, as she set another milestone in the country's communication history between a span of six-months after opening the dream Padma Bridge, reports BBS.

The first ever-metro train, carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana along with around 200 other passengers left from North Uttara to Agargaon at 01:53pm.