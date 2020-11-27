5.85km of Padma bridge visible

Prothom Alo English Desk
People look at the under-construction Padma bridge from a launch in Madaripur on 11 November
A 5.85 kilometer stretch of the Padma Bridge's main structure became visible on Friday after the installation of the 39th span, reports UNB.

Only two more spans are left to be set up to complete the 6.15 kilometer bridge.

The "2-D" span was installed on pillars 10 and 11 at Jazira point, Dewan Abdul Kader, executive engineer and project manager (main bridge), said.

"The remaining two spans will be set up within 15 December."

The construction of the Padma Bridge started in 2014 and the megastructure is expected to be open to the public in 2021.

