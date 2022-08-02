Bangladesh, UK keen to strengthen collaboration between two parliaments

Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and her British counterpart Sir Lindsay Hoyle have agreed to strengthen institutional collaboration between Bangladesh and the British parliaments, specially on climate change, women empowerment, justice for the Rohingyas, and role of parliament across the Commonwealth, reports UNB.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the British Parliament since 2019, congratulated Bangladesh and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the climate leadership at the COP26 and being among the strongest voices to combat global warming and climate change.