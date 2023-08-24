UN wants fair, inclusive election in Bangladesh: Quader

Appreciating Bangladesh’s development under prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, the United Nations has expressed their desire to see a "free, fair, peaceful and inclusive" election in Bangladesh.
"It’s a different meeting that we had with other diplomats. The election issue also came up for discussion. They want a free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful election," Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters after a meeting with UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis on Thursday afternoon.
Faruq Khan, presidium member; Shammi Ahmed, international affairs secretary; Salim Mahmud, information and research secretary; Biplab Barua, office secretary; and Mohammad A Arafat of the ruling party were present in the meeting.
The Awami League general secretary said the UN has no headache over the conditions pressed by BNP, like election under a caretaker government, PM's resignation, and dissolution of parliament.
"We want to see a competitive election," Quader said, adding that it would be a credible one.
"We can't force them (BNP to join polls)," said the AL leader.
He said that though their previous meetings with other diplomats were mainly election related, Thursday's meeting was a bit different.
They talked about the UN-set Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The UN resident coordinator also appreciated all the big development projects that are underway, he said.
Quader said the UN did not raise any points regarding BNP's conditions, but they will feel good if they see a peaceful election in Bangladesh.