UN wants fair, inclusive election in Bangladesh: Quader

Faruq Khan, presidium member; Shammi Ahmed, international affairs secretary; Salim Mahmud, information and research secretary; Biplab Barua, office secretary; and Mohammad A Arafat of the ruling party were present in the meeting.

The Awami League general secretary said the UN has no headache over the conditions pressed by BNP, like election under a caretaker government, PM's resignation, and dissolution of parliament.

"We want to see a competitive election," Quader said, adding that it would be a credible one.

"We can't force them (BNP to join polls)," said the AL leader.