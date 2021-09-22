5G to be launched at the end of this year: Joy

Prime minister’s ICT affairs adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said Bangladesh is in the process of launching 5G or fifth generation cellular networks by the end of the current year.

“We’re targeting to launch 5G….we’re planning to pilot it by the end of this year,” he said while speaking at a virtual business roundtable in New York.

Up to 100 times faster than 4G, 5G is creating never-before-seen opportunities for people and businesses.