Death of Shaon: SI Kanok withdrawn from Narayanganj DB

Prothom Alo English Desk
Detective Branch (DB) of police sub-inspector Mahfuzur Rahman Kanok is seen firing from a rifle in no. 2 rail gate area in Narayanganj on 1 September 2022
The detective, who allegedly shot dead a Jubo Dal activist with a Chinese Rifle he wasn't authorised to carry, has been withdrawn and attached to the district police lines in Narayanganj.

The officer has been identified as Sub Inspector Mahfuzur Rahman Kanok of the police’s detective branch (DB) in Narayanganj, reports UNB, quoting DB Inspector Fakhruddin Bhuiyan.

Replying to a question, Inspector Fakhruddin said that investigation will be carried out in this connection. The high ups officials know better whether a probe body has been formed to look into the matter.

Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa and other high ranked officers refused to make any comment in this regard.

Mentionable, on 1 September, Jubo Dal activist Shaon was killed and 50 people were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in Narayanganj as the law enforcers tried to prevent the BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally during their founding anniversary.

