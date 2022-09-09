Death of Shaon: SI Kanok withdrawn from Narayanganj DB

Replying to a question, Inspector Fakhruddin said that investigation will be carried out in this connection. The high ups officials know better whether a probe body has been formed to look into the matter.
Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa and other high ranked officers refused to make any comment in this regard.
Mentionable, on 1 September, Jubo Dal activist Shaon was killed and 50 people were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in Narayanganj as the law enforcers tried to prevent the BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally during their founding anniversary.