5m doses of COVID-19 vaccine reach Dhaka

The first consignment containing five million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine purchased by Bangladesh from licensed manufacturers Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covishield has arrived in Dhaka, reports UNB.
A flight of Air India carrying the vaccine consignment landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05am, said additional SP of airport armed police Alamgir Hossain.
Earlier, Nazmul Hassan Papon, the managing director of Beximco Pharma, which signed an exclusive distribution and cooperation agreement for Bangladesh with SII, said "The doses will be taken straight to the warehouse (Beximco Pharma warehouse in Tongi) from the airport. They'll be sent out to all districts after necessary tests."
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate a pilot vaccination drive on 27 January at Kurmitola Hospital. A nurse will receive the first jab there.
In November last year, the government, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, and Serum Institute of India (SII) entered into a tripartite agreement to buy 30 million doses of Covishield, SII's brand name for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharma giants AstraZeneca.
Under the agreement, the Bangladeshi govt will pay SII for the 30 million doses of the vaccine and Beximco Pharma will receive a separate fee for its distribution role.
Beximco Pharma is the exclusive distributor of the vaccine in Bangladesh and will be responsible for maintaining the cold chain, import, storage, and delivery of the vaccine.