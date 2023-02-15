President-elect, PM call on incumbent at Bangabhaban

President Hamid congratulated Shahabuddin for being elected the 22nd president of Bangladesh and exchanged greetings. They also enquired of their health condition.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina also briefed the president about the activities of the government during the meeting.
Earlier, chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declared the ruling party’s nominee the president-elect of Bangladesh.
As per the election schedule two nomination papers were submitted for Shahabuddin on Sunday and one of those was accepted as valid after scrutiny on Monday.
A gazette was issued in the afternoon in this regard. The ruling party's nominee was declared the next president of the country as no other political party with representation in parliament proposed any name for the presidential election.
President Hamid is set to finish his tenure on 23 April this year.
According to the constitution, a new president has to be elected within 90 to 60 days prior to the end of the incumbent president's tenure.