62 pc of workers see drop in income

Workers' income has dropped due to the impact of Covid-19. Many of them have lost their jobs. A large portion of them were forced to return to their villages during the general holiday. However, most of them returned to the cities by the end of 2020.
Of those who work for wages, 62 per cent said that their wages fell in March-December 2020 compared to 2019. Some 7.9 per cent of these workers lost their jobs during this time. The same number of workers have not got back their jobs yet (during the time of survey). However, the number of women is more in this case. These figures were revealed in a survey conducted by the research organisation South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) to assess the impact of Covid-19 on employment and migration. SANEM revealed the survey data in a virtual programme on Wednesday.
The survey has been conducted to determine the impacts of Covid-19 on the labour market during March-December, 2020, said Sayema Haque, research director of SANEM.
The survey further revealed that 20 per cent of expatriate workers had lost their jobs during March-December 2020. Some 5 per cent of the expatriate workers have returned to the country for various reasons. And 1.7 per cent of the expatriate workers said they had lost their jobs temporarily in the time between March and December of 2020. Some 5.4 per cent of the expatriate workers have changed their professions
She said that 49 per cent of the workers had returned to their villages due to losing their jobs in between March and December, not getting the salary or underpaid salary, inability to afford house rent and other expenses. They were mainly engaged in skill-based professions. However, most of these 49 per cent workers have returned to the cities to rejoin at their workplaces or in search of jobs.
Ahsan H Mansur, director of Policy Research Institute, said in this regard that it is normal that people will come from rural areas to the cities in search of jobs. They will not find jobs in the rural areas and must come to the cities for this. So the investments need to be increased. How is it possible to employ them without new investment? Unemployment is already a big problem and many more people will come to the cities now. This will create an immense pressure on the economy.
The survey further revealed that 20 per cent of expatriate workers had lost their jobs during March-December 2020. Some 5 per cent of the expatriate workers have returned to the country for various reasons. And 1.7 per cent of the expatriate workers said they had lost their jobs temporarily in the time between March and December of 2020. Some 5.4 per cent of the expatriate workers have changed their professions.
The situation regarding private investments, foreign investments and employment was not so good even before the pandemic. These problems have become even more severe due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Executive director of SANEM, Selim Raihan, thinks the policy of the government is mainly based on the product and service market. There is almost no policy about recovering the labour and capital market and it is not visible, if any. If equal attention is not paid to the product and service market as well as the capital and labour market, the recovery process would not gain the expected momentum. He recommends that, while formulating a policy, the huge workforce of the informal sectors should be kept in mind.
The information of this survey was collected on the basis of different sectors, gender, and patterns of works. According to the survey, at the national level 7.88 per cent of the wage workers could not return to work after losing their jobs. Of them, 8.86 per cent are urban workers and 7.39 per cent are rural workers. According to the division wise data, the number of the workers who could return to their work is highest in Barishal division at 12.94 per cent and lowest in Khulna at 3.23 whereas in Dhaka it is 7.71 per cent.
Things to be done
In this situation SANEM’s recommends that the sectors (construction, communication, hotel, restaurant) which have not recovered yet be identified and given stimulus packages with minimum conditions. Since the self-employed persons have not recovered yet, they should be at the centre of any policy. Scope for employment should be generated in the urban areas.
Special guest of the webinar and the country director of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen, said in this regard that special attention should be paid in specific sectors. It should be monitored whether the working hours are reduced or not. Mentioning that it is difficult for the small and medium organisations to get the stimulus packages, he emphasised on adopting a special policy in this regard.
Tasneem Siddiqui, professor of the Department of Political Science at Dhaka University and founder chairman of Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU), and Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), were present at the programme.