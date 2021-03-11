62 pc of workers see drop in income

She said that 49 per cent of the workers had returned to their villages due to losing their jobs in between March and December, not getting the salary or underpaid salary, inability to afford house rent and other expenses. They were mainly engaged in skill-based professions. However, most of these 49 per cent workers have returned to the cities to rejoin at their workplaces or in search of jobs.

Ahsan H Mansur, director of Policy Research Institute, said in this regard that it is normal that people will come from rural areas to the cities in search of jobs. They will not find jobs in the rural areas and must come to the cities for this. So the investments need to be increased. How is it possible to employ them without new investment? Unemployment is already a big problem and many more people will come to the cities now. This will create an immense pressure on the economy.

The survey further revealed that 20 per cent of expatriate workers had lost their jobs during March-December 2020. Some 5 per cent of the expatriate workers have returned to the country for various reasons. And 1.7 per cent of the expatriate workers said they had lost their jobs temporarily in the time between March and December of 2020. Some 5.4 per cent of the expatriate workers have changed their professions.

The situation regarding private investments, foreign investments and employment was not so good even before the pandemic. These problems have become even more severe due to Covid-19 pandemic.