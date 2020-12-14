64 pourashava elections on 30 January

The third phase of pourashava polls will be held in 64 pourashavas on 30 January. Candidates will be able to submit their nomination forms up till 31 December.

The election commission announced the schedule for these elections today, Monday. Secretary of the election commission secretariat, Md Alamgir, announced the schedule.

The nomination forms will be sorted on 3 January. Nomination papers can be withdrawn by 10 January.