64 pourashava elections on 30 January

The third phase of pourashava polls will be held in 64 pourashavas on 30 January. Candidates will be able to submit their nomination forms up till 31 December.
The election commission announced the schedule for these elections today, Monday. Secretary of the election commission secretariat, Md Alamgir, announced the schedule.
The nomination forms will be sorted on 3 January. Nomination papers can be withdrawn by 10 January.
The first and second phase of the pourashava polls had been announced earlier. Voting in 25 pourashavas will take place in the first phase on 28 December, and in 61 pourashavas in the second phase on 16 January.
The pourashavas included in the third phase voting are Gobindaganj of Gaibandha, Dhamoirhat and Naogaon Sadar of Naogaon, Gopalganj in Sylhet, Dhunat, Gabtali, Shibganj, Nandigram and Kahalu of Bogura, Mundumala of Rajshahi, Maulvibazar Sadar, Kotchandpur of Chandpur, Feni Sadar, Munshiganj Sadar, Nakla of Sherpur, Chauddagram, Laksham and Bogura of Cumilla, Hajiganj of Chandpur, Shingra of Natore, Kesharhat of Rajshahi, Darsana or Chuadanga, Nalchhiti in Jhalkathi, Durgapur in Netrakona, Monirampur of Jashore, Hatia and Chaumuhani of Noakhali, Ramganj or Lakshmipur, Kotiadi in Kishoreganj, Tungipara of Gopalganj, Naria, Jajira and Bhedarganj of Shariatpur, Barguna Sadar and Pathargatha, Borhanuddin and Daulatkhan of Bhola, Nalitabari of Sherpur, Ulipur of Kurigram, Hakimpur of Dinajpur, Rahanpur of Chapainawabganj, Narail Sadar, Koloroa of Sylhet, Pangsha of Rajbari, Swarupkathi of Pirojpur, Gaurnadi and Mehendiganj of Barishal, Sarishabari of Jamalpur, Gouripur, Iswarganj, Bhaluka and Trishal of Mymensingh, Zakiganj of Sylhet, Horinakundu of Jhenidah, Tangail Sadar, Bhuiyapur, Sakhipur, Modhupur and Mirzapur, Jaldhaka of Nilphamari, Pabna Sadar, Paikgachha, and Kalia in Narail.