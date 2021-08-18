6,450 hospitalised this year, DGHS worried

“We all witnessed how hard the dengue situation hit us in 2019. We are on the brink of similar situation this year,” he said.
However the imminent disaster can be avoided if the concerned authorities including the city corporations speed up their anti-mosquito drives and people remain careful, the spokesperson said.
If someone suffers from fever they should immediately undergo dengue test alongside Covid-19 one. Besides, this test is free at government hospitals of the country,” he added.
Regarding Covid situation in the last seven days, he said the infection rate was 23.45 per cent on August 11 and it was a little over 19 per cent as of Tuesday.
“These are positive signs as statistics are showing the infection rate has already started to decrease,” Nazmul said.
The lowest number of patients was recorded in February with only 1,006 Covid cases and the highest in July with 334,228 cases.
The number of cases found in August so far is 172,912, he added.