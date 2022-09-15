Dengue: One more dies taking toll to 40

Another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 40.

During this period, 395 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Chattogram division, reports UNB

With the new numbers, the dengue death toll in Chattogram division rose to 19, while in Dhaka it remained unchanged at 17 and in Barishal at four.

Of the new patients, 294 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 101 outside it.

A total of 1,311 dengue patients, including 971 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 10,232 dengue cases and 8,881 recoveries so far.