'67 per cent migrant workers return empty handed'

Sixty seven per cent of the migrant workers, who were forced to return to the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus, had returned empty handed. They are now having difficulty in covering their monthly expenses due to declining income. Earlier, the average expenditure of a worker’s family was Tk 17,000 per month. But the expenses have decreased to Tk 7,300 in the time of the pandemic. Families of 60 per cent of the returning male workers and 38 per cent of the female workers are now in debt.

The e-book titled 'The Other Face of Mobilisation, COVID-19, International Labour Migrants and Left Behind Families in Bangladesh' depicts the overall situation of the returning migrant workers and their families. The e-book interviewed a total of 250 people, including 100 workers and their family members from 21 districts who were forced to return from abroad. The e-book was jointly published by the Refugee and Migration Movement Research Unit (RMMRU) and the Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM). The book was officially launched by Prof Hossain Zillur Rahman, an advisor to the former caretaker government, at a webinar on Wednesday.

In the webinar, Hossain Zillur Rahman said that the returning migrant workers or the workers who were forced to return need to be employed in various activities of the government considering their expertise.