Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held

According to the victim, she used to work in a garment factory in the Salna area.
On Friday afternoon, she went to visit her friend near her house in search of a new job. On the way back home, two youths threatened the victim with dire consequences and took her to an abandoned house where they raped her.
Tanveer Ahmed, councilor of Ward No 19 of Gazipur City Corporation said they caught the accused after hearing the screams of the victim after Jumma prayers and handed them over to police.
On information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the victim and took her to the police station, said the police officer.
Further legal action will be taken after a medical test of the victim, he added.