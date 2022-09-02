Bangladesh better prepared to check fresh entry from Myanmar: Shahriar

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Thursday said Bangladesh remains better prepared so that nobody can enter Bangladesh from Myanmar afresh due to the deteriorated situation in Rakhine State, reports news agency UNB.

"Our agencies are better prepared. BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) has been instructed to remain vigilant," he told newspersons at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shahriar, however, said they do not see any exodus like 2016 and 2017 though some people fear that the rest of Rohingyas will get into Bangladesh amid worsening situation on Myanmar side.