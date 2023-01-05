Book on Sir Fazle Hasan Abed launched at Dhaka Lit Fest

A book on Brac’s founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed has been launched at the 10th edition of Dhaka Lit Fest.

Scott MacMilian authored the book titled "Hope over Fate: Fazle Hasan Abed and the Science of Ending Global Poverty". The book was launched at the Dhaka Lit Fest on Bangla Academy premises Thursday afternoon.

The book is being published by publishing house Batighar, according a press release issued by Brac.