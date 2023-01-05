Book on Sir Fazle Hasan Abed launched at Dhaka Lit Fest

The book's author Scott MacMillian along with with Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac, was present at the launching ceremony. Tamara Hasan, managing director of Brac Enterprises, and Shameran Abed, executive director of Brac International were also present. Sadaf Saaz, writer and founder member of Dhaka Lit Fest, moderated the session.
Former journalist Scott MacMillian was a close associate of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed and worked with him for a long time. He is the director of learning and innovation at Brac USA, an affiliate organisation of Brac.
When asked what inspired him to write this book on Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, Scott replied that his interaction with Sir Fazle Hasan Abed gave him a feeling that the stories of such a person need to be shared with others.
Before the book launch, another session titled "In memorium: Sir Fazle Hasan Abed" was held where two of Fazle Hasan Abed's children Tamara Abed and Shameran Abed reminisced about their father.
Tamara Abed also recited a poem by TS Eliot that her father would love.