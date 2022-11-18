ITEC alumni in Bangladesh showcased strong friendship between Bangladesh, India: Pranay Verma

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has said Bangladesh, as one of India’s closest development partner, occupies an important place in the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, reports news agency UNB.

He described the unveiling of the Suborno Jayanti Scholarship this year as an example, where Bangladesh is recipient of 500 dedicated slots for ITEC every year, in addition to several tailor-made programmes for civil servants organised as per the requirement of Government of Bangladesh.