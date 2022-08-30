Bangladesh under pressure, not in crisis: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Bangladesh has been under economic pressure, but is yet to face any crisis. If the pressure is not handled properly and an attitude of denial remains there, it will turn into a structural problem. It is an absolute truth, says economist Debapriya Bhattacharya.

He, a distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), also said that it is imperative to bring the force that believes in the future of Bangladesh into the limelight in order to retain the advancement of the country.

The public policy analyst came up with the statement while addressing a dialogue organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital on Tuesday.