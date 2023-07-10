3 more die of Dengue in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reports three more dengue-related casualties in the last 24 hours from Sunday 8:00 am to Monday 8: 00 am, reports UNB. With this, the death toll from dengue in the country this year rises to 76.

During the period, 889 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 574 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.