3 more die of Dengue in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reports three more dengue-related casualties in the last 24 hours from Sunday 8:00 am to Monday 8: 00 am, reports UNB. With this, the death toll from dengue in the country this year rises to 76.
During the period, 889 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, 574 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.
A total of 3,253 dengue patients, including 2, 080 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 13, 843 dengue cases, 10, 514 recoveries.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.