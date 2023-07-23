Dengue: 9 more people die, record 2292 hospitalised

Nine more people died of dengue in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the period, record 2292 patients have been admitted to the hospitals.
With the latest deaths, as many as 176 people have died of dengue this year, and 129 of them are in July alone.
The DGHS made the disclosure in a release on Sunday.
A total of 1064 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 1228 are at public and private hospitals outside Dhaka.
Of the deceased, eight are in Dhaka and one is outside of the capital city.
Some 32,977 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue, and 19,949 are in Dhaka and 13,028 from outside of the capital.
The highest 281 people died from dengue in the country’s history last year. Earlier, 179 died in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.