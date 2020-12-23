7-day quarantine made mandatory for UK returnees: Maleque

“Passengers returning to Bangladesh from the UK will have to stay in quarantine for seven days. They will be released after COVID-19 test in order to stop spread of the deadly virus,” he said while inaugurating a mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing at the Ashkona Hajj camp in the city, an official release said.

The government has taken the decision of seven-day quarantine to control coronavirus situation in the country, Maleque said.