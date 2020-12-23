7-day quarantine made mandatory for UK returnees: Maleque

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the government has made mandatory seven-day quarantine for the passengers, who are returning to Bangladesh from the United Kingdom, reports BSS.
“Passengers returning to Bangladesh from the UK will have to stay in quarantine for seven days. They will be released after COVID-19 test in order to stop spread of the deadly virus,” he said while inaugurating a mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing at the Ashkona Hajj camp in the city, an official release said.
The government has taken the decision of seven-day quarantine to control coronavirus situation in the country, Maleque said.