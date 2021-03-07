7 March speech was real declaration of independence: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the historic 7 March, 1971 speech of Father of the Nation was the actual declaration of the country’s independence as it contained the directives on taking preparation for the Liberation War, reports BSS.

“The most important aspect of the historic 7 March speech was that he (Bangabandhu) had given all the directives regarding taking preparation for a (guerilla) war. If it is thought from this point of view, it can be said that the 7 March speech was the real declaration of the country’s independence,” she said.

The premier was addressing as the chief guest a discussion organised by the cultural affairs ministry at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital this afternoon.

She said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had announced the actual declaration of the country’s independence in his 7 March speech as he apprehended that he may not be alive to make a formal declaration of independence.