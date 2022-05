Members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on Sunday detained seven members of two families who took shelter in Lambashia refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya who illegally entered from India.

The detainees were identified as Shajan,22, his wife Hamida Begum, 20, their son Ibrahim,3, Mohammad Tahir,33, his daughters Saima,5, and Ramina, 2, and Anwar Kalim,25.