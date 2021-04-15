70,84,018 registered to receive vaccines

A total of 70,84,018 people have so far been registered to receive Covid-19 jabs in the country as the vaccination campaign was launched on 27 January, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“As many as 70,84,018 people got registered till 2.30 pm today (Wednesday) to take Covid-19 vaccines,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

As of 13 April, the number of vaccine receivers receiving the first dose of vaccine was 56,76,313. Of them 35,19,099 are male and 21,57,214 female. While the number of vaccine receivers receiving the second dose was 733,175. Of them 503,801 are male and 229,374 are female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.