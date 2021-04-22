71,66,891 registered to receive vaccines

A total of 71,66,891 people have so far been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh as the vaccination campaign was launched on 27 January, reports state-run news agency BSS.
“As many as 71,66,891 people got registered till 2.30 pm on Wednesday to take Covid-19 vaccines,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.
As of 20 April, the number of vaccine receivers took the first dose of vaccine was 57,45,085. Of them, 35,63,218 are male and 21,81,867 female. The number of vaccine receivers receiving the second dose was 16,78,189. Of them, 11,17,756 are male and 560,433 are female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.
People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive Covid- 19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.
“The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital,” the DGHS said, adding that the immunisation programme will begin at 8:00am and continue till 2.30pm every day.
But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.
People have been asked to register through visiting www.surokkha.gov.bd website to receive Covid-19 vaccines.
Emergency hotline numbers for receiving information on vaccination are 16263, 333 and 10655.