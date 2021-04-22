71,66,891 registered to receive vaccines

A total of 71,66,891 people have so far been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh as the vaccination campaign was launched on 27 January, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“As many as 71,66,891 people got registered till 2.30 pm on Wednesday to take Covid-19 vaccines,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

As of 20 April, the number of vaccine receivers took the first dose of vaccine was 57,45,085. Of them, 35,63,218 are male and 21,81,867 female. The number of vaccine receivers receiving the second dose was 16,78,189. Of them, 11,17,756 are male and 560,433 are female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.