Halt pilot project for Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar: UN rapporteur

The United Nations’ (UN) special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, has urged Bangladesh to cease the initiative to repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar under a pilot project as their lives and liberty are still at risk in Rakhine.

The call was made in a press release issued by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Thursday.

In the release, Tom Andrews accused Bangladesh of employing "deceptive" and "coercive" measures to force Rohingyas to return to Myanmar.

“Conditions in Myanmar are anything but conducive for the safe, dignified, sustainable, and voluntary return of Rohingyas,” Andrews said.