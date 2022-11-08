Wastage in health sector: 233 establishments lie idle

The name of Fazlur Rashid is inscribed in capital letters on the foundation stone. His residence is in this village. Residents in the village said land from the local people was bought for establishing the hospital. But the hospital is now abandoned.

Fazlur Rashid Mridha is now in retirement. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Tk 800 million was spent for purchasing land and constructing the hospital. The health ministry gave the approval for establishing this hospital. The hospital could not be launched as workforce and equipment were not provided.

These are not only examples of two abandoned hospitals. There are abandoned hospitals across the country. According to the ministry, there are 233 establishments which are not being used in the health sector. In some establishments there is only one building while there are six to seven buildings in some establishments. Of these, there are 10 or 20-bed hospitals and also a medical assistant training school established on 10 acres of land.

The cost of these projects could not be known from the health ministry, health directorate of the health engineering department authorities. While some buildings are left unused or are being destroyed due to disuse, many upazilas of the country do not have any facilities to accommodate physicians. An upazila health officer of Khulna told this correspondent this it is difficult to employ a physician in remote areas without proper accommodation facilities.

Asked about these problems, director general of DGHS Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “Many 10 or 20-bed hospitals were constructed in the past without any sort of planning and in some cases out of whims of certain individuals. The government has decided not to take up any such project in the future."

He said a process to determine the number of staff and instruments required to reopen the remaining facilities underway.

“We are trying to reopen the remaining facilities in the quickest possible time,” the DG added.