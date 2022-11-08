Wastage in health sector: 233 establishments lie idle

The name of Fazlur Rashid is inscribed in capital letters on the foundation stone. His residence is in this village. Residents in the village said land from the local people was bought for establishing the hospital. But the hospital is now abandoned.
Fazlur Rashid Mridha is now in retirement. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Tk 800 million was spent for purchasing land and constructing the hospital. The health ministry gave the approval for establishing this hospital. The hospital could not be launched as workforce and equipment were not provided.
These are not only examples of two abandoned hospitals. There are abandoned hospitals across the country. According to the ministry, there are 233 establishments which are not being used in the health sector. In some establishments there is only one building while there are six to seven buildings in some establishments. Of these, there are 10 or 20-bed hospitals and also a medical assistant training school established on 10 acres of land.
The cost of these projects could not be known from the health ministry, health directorate of the health engineering department authorities. While some buildings are left unused or are being destroyed due to disuse, many upazilas of the country do not have any facilities to accommodate physicians. An upazila health officer of Khulna told this correspondent this it is difficult to employ a physician in remote areas without proper accommodation facilities.
Asked about these problems, director general of DGHS Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “Many 10 or 20-bed hospitals were constructed in the past without any sort of planning and in some cases out of whims of certain individuals. The government has decided not to take up any such project in the future."
He said a process to determine the number of staff and instruments required to reopen the remaining facilities underway.
“We are trying to reopen the remaining facilities in the quickest possible time,” the DG added.
233 installations lying idle
Health ministry sources said the matter of unused and idle health facilities was discussed at a meeting of the ministry in August. The meeting decided to prepare a list of such buildings. The ministry in September prepared a draft list finding 233 such buildings. Of these buildings, 58 are of the health services department and 175 of the health education department.
Two government bodies build health facilities. One is the public works department and the other is the health engineering department. They give contracts for work to construction firms. A health engineering department official on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that they work at the behest of the health ministry and try to complete the works within the stipulated time. Whether the structure is used or unused is beyond their purview.
Public works and health engineering departments have handed over 198 installations to the health services department and health education department in recent times. Sources said these installations were constructed in the last seven-eight years. But nobody can specify when these buildings would go into operation.
Health education department’s director general professor Amirul Morshed told Prothom Alo, “We hope to be able to start eight institutions in next year. The other institutions would be operational in phases.”
Real scenario
Medical Assistant’s Training School (MATS) has started operation in Manikganj’s Saturia upazila. The institution has academic building, separate residential halls for male and female students, and residential buildings for teachers-officials.
In a field visit on 31 October, the main gate of the institution was found locked. Later a ‘manager’ and a night guard appeared. Md Suman Mia, who identified himself as the manager, said Dhali Construction Limited has built the school. The contractor firm provides their salary. The school has already been handed over to the health department.
Suman Mia, however, could not say as to when the school would open. He could not say when the construction work started or finished. As the school is encircled by boundary walls, it is not possible to enter the premises.
An engineer who was involved with the construction of the building said Tk 200 million was spent on construction. He could not inform the price of the land.
There are two more such institutions in Manikganj Sadar. Institute of Health Technology (IHT) in Hijuli area has seven buildings. Most of the buildings are three-storied while one is four-storied. The main gate of this institution was also locked. The name plaque has been broken before the institute started its operation.
Regional population training institute has been established on cropland at Noyakandi on the outskirts of Manikganj town. This is an institution under the National Institute of Population Research and Training Institute (NIPORT). This institution was also found locked. Amid grass and weeds, some abandoned cars were found inside this institution. An official at NIPORT said construction of this training institute started in 2019 and finished in 2021. But there is no workforce to run this institution.
In the constituency of health minister Zahid Maleque, three establishments are lying unused after completion of construction in Saturia, Hijuli and Noyakandi. All of these institutions have been built during his tenure. There is no required workforce, furniture or equipment. The health minister's statement about the matter could not be found as he did not respond to any phone call or text message.
Construction of a 250-bed hospital started in 2013. After the construction, prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the big seven-storey building in 2018. During the coronavirus pandemic, a portion of the building was used for the treatment of patients. Now there are no coronavirus patients. The building is lying idle.
In many cases institutions were built in an unplanned manner. A number of trauma centres have been established at the cost of Tk 200 to 250 million each for the treatment of injured in road accidents. Now most of the trauma centres are lying idle. An account of unused establishment has been received from the health ministry. However, these trauma centres have not been included.
A similar trauma centre was built in Shahidnagar of Cumilla’s Daudkandi upazila in 2005, which cost Tk 60 million. Now, there are three physicians working there. Two of them work at the upazila health complex. At the outpatient department, only the residential medical officer (RMO) Farjana Akhter treats patients.
Farjana told Prothom Alo, she joined the trauma centre eight months ago. Earlier on, five-seven patients a day used to come to the outpatient department for treatment. Now the number has risen to 20-21.
During an inspection on Saturday, the medical instruments of the hospital were seen packed inside boxes. Those involved said, the trauma centre is not meeting the purpose it was set out to accomplish. Now, only some patients are receiving general treatment at the outpatient department.
“This is a waste”
Former DGHS secretary MM Reza told Prothom Alo, a lot of the time, those who are responsible for planning in the health department, don’t have any control over the plans and their implementation. They are under pressure from multiple sides. Moreover, the decisions on the construction, human resources, management and expenses come from various operational plans (OP). There is more interest in building new structures than in other aspects.
Officials of the health services and health education directorates said, many times these centres are constructed due to individual interest. Ministers or parliament members send demi official (DO) letters to the health ministry to construct a centre in their constituency. Later, they use their influence to attain the necessary approval. It’s impossible to open up a centre without manpower, furniture and equipment. Without taking these things into account, new centres, one after the other, are opening up. It would be impossible to create the manpower required to run the centres that are already open in the next two years.
When asked about the overall situation, Bangladesh Medical Association’s secretary general Ehteshamul Huq Choudhary told Prothom Alo, “It’s saddening and disappointing to see these centres remaining unused. This is the weakest point of the health sector’s management. The health ministry is turning a blind eye to its own centres. As they are not providing the necessary manpower and devices, many centres are becoming unusable. This is also a huge waste of money.”