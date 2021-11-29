75 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Of the deceased, 90 people have died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.
Dhaka reported 60 new patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 15 cases have been reported from outside the division.
Some 392 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday.
Of them, 285 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 107 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 27,153 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 26, 663 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.