75 more new dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

Of them, some 398 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while five others outside Dhaka.
Some 1,282 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 877 of them have been released after recovery.
Bangladesh is seeing the rise in dengue cases when the Covid situation turned more devastating with the spread of highly contagious delta variant.
DGHS spokesman and line director, Proffessor Nazmul Islam on Sunday expressed his deep concern regarding dengue, at a regular heath bulletin on coronavirus.
The situation would continue to deteriorate if those responsible for mosquito control across the country do not try their best by all means, Nazmul said.
He advised the people to be much more aware in preventing dengue.
He said, if someone has a fever, he or she should be tested for both coronavirus and dengue.
And in case of treatment, the medicine must be taken on the advice of a registered doctor. If necessary, one could take treatment by contacting the hotline number of DGHS.
A total of 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths were reported in 2020.
According to official figures, a total of 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.