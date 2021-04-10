7.6m poor people fail to receive allowance in 6 months

Mumtaz Bawa, 68, lives in the North Bishil Balur Math slum in the capital. She has been receiving the old age allowance for the last four years. However, this allowance has been stalled for the last six months. Ambia Khatun, 63, a resident of South Paikpara in Kallyanpur area, is also facing a similar problem.

Rabbi Islam, 15, son of a garment worker couple from the same area, has been receiving disability allowance for more than two years. His allowances too, have been stalled, his mother Fatema Begum told Prothom Alo.

They went to the bank to inquire about the delay, but could barely understand the explanation of the concerned officials. However, they were told that “their money will not be plundered.”

An inquiry at the Department of Social Services into the reason behind public allowances being held up, revealed that the allowances under the social security programme have been stuck for six months due to the digitisation process. Digital accounts of half of the beneficiaries have already been created.