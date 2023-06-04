PM will decide when election-time govt will be formed: Law Minister

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq today said prime minister Sheikh Hasina will decide when the election-time government will be formed, reports UNB.

"According to the constitution, our state is governed in the Westminister model of parliamentary system. Therefore, the prime minister will decide when to form a small government or an election-time government," the law minister said while responding to a question from reporters after inaugurating a training workshop at the Judicial Administration Training Institute on Sunday.