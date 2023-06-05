Bangladesh reports one dengue death and 101 new cases in 24 hrs

The country saw one death from dengue in the 24 hours till Monday morning.
With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 17 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Also, 101 more people were hospitalised with dengue in the same period.
Of the new patients, 87 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka.
Currently 392 dengue patients, including 336 in the capital, are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,477 dengue cases and 2,068 recoveries this year.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths were recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.