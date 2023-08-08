13 more die of dengue, 2742 new cases

Thirteen more people – 11 in Dhaka and two in other districts – have died of dengue fever in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Tuesday, taking the death toll this year to 340.
Besides, 2,742 people have been admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In a regular bulletin on Tuesday evening, the health directorate said a total of 1,002 dengue patients are now receiving treatment in hospitals in the capital city, while 1,740 are in different districts.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022.
A total of 72,225 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 37,722 in Dhaka and 34,503 outside the capital.
Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.