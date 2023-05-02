People have no faith in BNP due to its double standard: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the people have lost their faith in BNP due to the party’s double standard.

“On the one hand, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they won’t contest the elections but on the other hand, BNP leaders and workers submitted nomination papers for contesting the upcoming city elections in mayoral and councilor posts,” he said in a statement.

The statement was issued in protest against BNP secretary general’s comment earlier.