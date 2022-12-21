Momen urges PUIC delegation to work for Rohingya repatriation

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the parliamentary union of the OIC member states (PUIC) delegation members to enhance diplomatic efforts with major powers and ensure safe, dignified and sustained repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, reports UNB.

An 11-member delegation of the PUIC, including members of parliaments from Tukiye, Iran, Uganda and Secretary-General of PUIC, led by Orhan Atalay met foreign minister Momen at the state guesthouse Padma on Wednesday.