Momen urges PUIC delegation to work for Rohingya repatriation

During the meeting, the foreign minister deeply appreciated the contribution of the committee on Muslim communities and minorities for portraying the picture of the persecuted Rohingyas to the members of the OIC.
The visiting PUIC delegation thanked the Government of Bangladesh for hosting persecuted Rohingyas on humanitarian ground, and reaffirmed their continued support for settlement of the Rohingya crisis.
Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and Bhasan Char.
The visiting PUIC delegation met Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on 19 December.
The PUIC delegation also visited Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar and had interaction with the Rohingyas as well as related stakeholders on 20 December.