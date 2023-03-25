Police struggle to rein in reckless buses on Padma Bridge Expressway

Road accidents have become a regular occurrence at the Padma Bridge Expressway. The Highway Police claim that breakneck speed of buses is the main reason behind the accidents. However, road transport workers federation blamed the authority’s failure to reprimand buses without route permit.

Sources at Madaripur Highway Police headquarters said, from the inauguration of the Padma Bridge on 25 June 2022 till 19 March 2023, there have been 222 accidents on the expressway, where 264 people have lost their lives.

The deadliest of the accidents took place on last Sunday, when an Emad Paribahan bus lost control and fell into a ditch, causing 19 deaths.