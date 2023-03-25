Police struggle to rein in reckless buses on Padma Bridge Expressway

The highway police said that the Emad Paribahan bus was going at well over the speed limit of 80km/hr. At one point the bus driver lost control, slammed into a milestone and five trees before falling 50 feet below the highway.
In the five day since that accident, Shibchar Police have filed cases against 12 bus companies for going over the speed limit. They have also fined an Emad Paribahan bus for crossing the speed limit.
When asked if the bus owners have instructed the drivers to disregard the speed limit, manager of Faridpur’s Golden Line Paribahan Rejaul Karim
told Prothom Alo, “No such instruction has been given from our end. But the drivers have the tendency of racing among themselves on the highway. The passengers also sometimes shout at the driver, telling them to drive faster.”
Faridpur’ Bus Owner Group’s general secretary Md Anisur Rahman believes that the number of accidents will go down if the vehicles stop going over the speed threshold.
“The drivers need to be mindful about speed. Drivers not getting breaks and hence feeling drowsy and speaking on the phone while on the driver’s seat are also major reasons behind road accidents. Moreover, we can’t always keep an eye on the workers, we have to compromise on many aspects,” Anisur said.
From last year’s December to 19 March 2023, a total of 8,092 cases have been filed in the eight Highway Police Stations in Madaripur. Out of these, 3,452 cases were filed for speeding.
The highway police, however, couldn’t specify how many of those cases were filed against buses.
Madaripur Highway Police Super Md Mahbubul Alam said, “Most of the cases are against buses, private cars and microbuses. Usually, if a bus is under 90km/hr, we don’t fine it. But we see buses travelling at 115 km/hr. Some buses even go at 130 km/hr.”
However, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation general secretary Jubayer Jakir had a different perspective on the issue.
“Since the opening of the Padma Bridge, 95 per cent of the vehicles active on the 21 southern districts have no route permit. These vehicles are running illegally, after managing the authorities. When an accident happens, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) or the Highway Police try to hide their fault and lay the blame solely on us. But it’s their responsibility to check the fitness of vehicles and see if the vehicles are crossing the speed limit. But, it also can’t be denied that some of our drivers drive recklessly.”
A bus driver on this route Helal Fakir said that the drivers go over the speed limit due to the instigation from the passengers and the requirements of the owners. Some owners feel if their buses can take passengers to their destination quicker, passengers would prefer their buses over others.
Faridpur BRTA additional director Imran Khan said, “Risky turns in the highway are also causing accidents. We send lists of unfit vehicles to the district administrator and Police Super. But it’s the Police that are in the field, they play the bigger role.”
Faridpur Road Division’s chief engineer Imran Farhan said that they are marking the risky turns in the highway and working to fix them.
Eight Highway Police stations in Madaripur oversee an area of 381 kilometres. Each police station has a couple of speed guns, which they use to monitor the speed of vehicles. But due to the lack of man power, they can’t observe the speed of vehicles 24 hours a day.
Faridpur Nagorik Mancha president Awlad Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Unlicensed and unskilled drivers, unfit and illegal vehicles are causing accidents. The bus owners prefer unlicensed drivers as they have to pay them less. They are also forced to drive 16 hours a day instead of eight hours. It’s important for the BRTA and the police to monitor the roads. They have to install CCTV cameras to monitor and fine the offenders immediately.”
