The release read, "There is no possibility of fuel crisis. The process of importing fuels for the next month is underway."

At present, the country has 4, 31,835 metric tons of diesels, which will last for 32 days, while the stock of JET-A-1 will last for 44 days and Furnace oil for 32 days, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, Bangladesh produces necessary amount of petrol while nearly forty per cent of Octane is produced in the country.