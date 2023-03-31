ARTICLE 19 expresses deep concern over DSA case against Prothom Alo editor

ARTICLE 19 has expressed deep concern over the recent event of suing Prothom Alo’s editor Matiur Rahman under the Digital security Act 2018.
ARTICLE 19, an international human rights organisation working on freedom of expression and right to information, calls on the government to drop the case against the editor Matiur Rahman and urges to take effective measures to prevent cases, incidents of assault, torture and harassment against journalists.
Faruq Faisel, the regional director of ARTICLE 19 South Asia in a press statement said, “filing case against Matiur Rahman under DSA 2018 is an example of weaponizing law to victimize the journalists, communicators and editors. It’s a clear signal of threat and fear to the media actors of the country”.
This continuation of legal harassment by abusing legal instrument must be stopped as this kind of action is hampering the image of Bangladesh globally as a democratic countryFaruq Faisel
"This continuation of legal harassment by abusing legal instrument must be stopped as this kind of action is hampering the image of Bangladesh globally as a democratic country”, he added.
ARTICLE 19 believes that such incidents are increasing the ongoing tension not only among journalists and communicators, but also among the general public. Besides, this kind of behaviour is contradictory to the citizen’s constitutional right to freedom of expression.