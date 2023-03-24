Probe committee formed to look into bus-train collision in Malibagh

On Wednesday evening, Panchgar-bound Drutojan Express hit a bus of Shohagh Paribahan at Malibagh rail-crossing, snapping the rail communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country.
According to witnesses, the gatemen forgot to close a gate at Malibagh rail crossing, causing the accident as the bus was already on the railtrack. The train eventually hit the bus from behind. However, the train was running at a slow pace during the collision.
No one was injured in the collision as there were no passengers on the bus at the time, railway police’s assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Aminul Islam said.