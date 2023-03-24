Bangladesh

Probe committee formed to look into bus-train collision in Malibagh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Panchgar-bound Drutojan Express on Wednesday collided with a bus at Malibagh Rail crossing in DhakaAshraful Alam

A probe committee was formed on Thursday to investigate the train-bus collision at the Malibagh rail crossing in Dhaka, UNB reports.

Assistant transport officer of Bangladesh Railways, Aminul Islam, is the head of the committee.

Other members are assistant engineer (Dhaka) AK Anwar Hossain, assistant (signal) engineer (Dhaka-1) Ashikur Rahman, assistant command Feroz Alam, and assistant mechanical engineer Md Ezharul Islam.

On Wednesday evening, Panchgar-bound Drutojan Express hit a bus of Shohagh Paribahan at Malibagh rail-crossing, snapping the rail communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country.

According to witnesses, the gatemen forgot to close a gate at Malibagh rail crossing, causing the accident as the bus was already on the railtrack. The train eventually hit the bus from behind. However, the train was running at a slow pace during the collision.

No one was injured in the collision as there were no passengers on the bus at the time, railway police’s assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Aminul Islam said.

