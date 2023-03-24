Probe committee formed to look into bus-train collision in Malibagh

A probe committee was formed on Thursday to investigate the train-bus collision at the Malibagh rail crossing in Dhaka, UNB reports.

Assistant transport officer of Bangladesh Railways, Aminul Islam, is the head of the committee.

Other members are assistant engineer (Dhaka) AK Anwar Hossain, assistant (signal) engineer (Dhaka-1) Ashikur Rahman, assistant command Feroz Alam, and assistant mechanical engineer Md Ezharul Islam.