WB lends Bangladesh $500m for flood preparedness

The World Bank has approved a $500 million credit to help Bangladesh improve disaster preparedness against inland flooding in 14 flood-prone districts.

More than 1.25 million people are expected to benefit from the loan facility under the resilient infrastructure for adaptation and vulnerability reduction (RIVER) project of the global lender.

According to a World Bank press release issued on Saturday, the credit will help Bangladesh reduce vulnerability to riverine and flash floods by constructing over 500 multipurpose flood shelters, access roads, and climate-resilient community infrastructure.