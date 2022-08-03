Nothing specific as yet: Shahriar Alam

Responding to a question, Shahriar said he was not saying that the visit is not taking place. “I am just saying all relevant things related to the visit are not finalised as yet.”

The state minister also said he does not want to shed any doubt but there is nothing to say in detail about the visit yet. “You will get to know,” he said, adding that things will be clarified within the next 48 hours.

Shahriar also suggested not to bring any third country in discussion between two countries bilateral discussion. “Please do not bring any third country in a bilateral context and discussion.”