UN spokesperson talks about credible, inclusive elections

The United Nations encourages peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General in a regular briefing on Monday.
In the briefing a newsperson said he had two questions to the deputy spokesperson. “By sheltering more than a million Rohingyas, the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has set a unique example of humanity. Despite this, some people from so-called civil society and some organisations working on human rights and even some members of US Congress have demanded the expulsion of Bangladesh from the United Nations Human Rights Commission. Do you inform about such claims?
“And I should also mention here that those so-called civil society and some elected persons from America also suggested about upcoming parliamentary elections of Bangladesh to be held under the supervision of the United Nations. It goes without saying that Bangladesh has promised to hold fair elections.
For that purpose, the political parties, including BNP, have started holding meeting freely. Is their association in Bangladesh to interfere with the United Nations in order to hold election properly? What is the position of the United Nations in this situation?”
In response, deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said, “On those two questions, first of all, regarding the elections, the United Nations encourages peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh. Regarding the issue of the Rohingya, the United Nations does in fact appreciate the generosity shown by the government and people of Bangladesh towards the Rohingya refugees.
“And we hope that continues. It’s not for me to comment on membership in the Human Rights Council, which is a decision taken by member states,” he added.
On 27 July, a total of 14 congress members of the United States called for a free and fair election in Bangladesh under the supervision of the United Nations. They also urged the UN to act immediately to suspend Bangladesh’s membership at the United Nations.
The congress members sent the letter to the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.