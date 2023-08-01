UN spokesperson talks about credible, inclusive elections

The United Nations encourages peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General in a regular briefing on Monday.

In the briefing a newsperson said he had two questions to the deputy spokesperson. “By sheltering more than a million Rohingyas, the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has set a unique example of humanity. Despite this, some people from so-called civil society and some organisations working on human rights and even some members of US Congress have demanded the expulsion of Bangladesh from the United Nations Human Rights Commission. Do you inform about such claims?