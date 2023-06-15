Bangladesh calls for respect to its sovereign right to independent policy

Bangladesh has emphasised its sovereign right to pursue independent domestic and foreign policies and said it expects all concerned to show respect to the right.

The foreign ministry came up with the call on Thursday, responding to remarks made by the spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry on recent comments by prime minister Sheikh Hasina about US sanctions, reports UNB.

The ministry reiterated the motto of Bangladesh’s foreign policy – friendship to all, malice to none – which was conceived by Father of the Nation BangaBandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.