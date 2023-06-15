Bangladesh calls for respect to its sovereign right to independent policy

Bangladesh has emphasised its sovereign right to pursue independent domestic and foreign policies and said it expects all concerned to show respect to the right.
The foreign ministry came up with the call on Thursday, responding to remarks made by the spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry on recent comments by prime minister Sheikh Hasina about US sanctions, reports UNB.
The ministry reiterated the motto of Bangladesh’s foreign policy – friendship to all, malice to none – which was conceived by Father of the Nation BangaBandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The ministry said like any self-respecting nation, Bangladesh places the highest importance on the values of sovereignty and freedom to determine its own course of action.
This includes both domestic and foreign policies aimed at improving the lives of its people and realizing the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by implementing the visions of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, it added.
On Wednesday, China lauded prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her firm stance against the US sanctions and extended support to Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and upholding its domestic and foreign policies.
“We stand ready to work together with Bangladesh and other countries to oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law and UN charter,” said Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin.
He came up with the statement while replying to a query about US sanctions on a Bangladeshi elite force and prime minister Sheikh Hasina's subsequent reactions during a press briefing in Beijing.
The Chinese embassy in Dhaka published the spokesperson’s remarks on its verified Facebook handle.
According to him, the prime minister’s recent remarks against the US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) reflects not only the strong sentiment of the Bangladeshi people but also resonates with a large portion of the international community, particularly the developing world.
Without mentioning the USA, Wang Wenbin said a certain country has long been interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh as well as many other developing nations under the pretext of democracy and human rights. But it turns a blind eye to its own racial discrimination, gun violence and drug proliferation problems.
“We firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, upholding independent domestic and foreign policies, and pursuing a development path that suits its national realities,” said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.