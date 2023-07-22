Dengue: 11 more people die, record 2242 hospitalised

Eleven more people have died from dengue in 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the period, 2242 patients have been admitted to the hospitals.
167 people have died from dengue this year, and 120 of them are in July.
The DGHS made the disclosure in a release on Saturday.
A total of 1239 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the remaining ones are at public and private hospitals outside Dhaka.
Of the deceased, nine are in Dhaka and two are from other parts of the country.
As Friday was the weekend, patients of 35 hospitals were not added to the report of dengue.
Some 30,685 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue, and 18,885 are in Dhaka and 11,800 from outside of the capital.
The highest 281 people died from dengue in the country's history last year. Earlier, 179 died in 2019, 7 in 2020 and 105 in 2021.